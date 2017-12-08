Saints rookie Alvin Kamara taken to locker room after taking head shot vs. Falcons
The Saints might have to play without one of the their best weapons
The Saints' offense might have just lost one of its biggest weapons.
The team has announced that rookie running back Alvin Kamara is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a big hit against the Falcons on Thursday. The hit came on the Saints' opening drive after Kamara caught a short dump off pass from Drew Brees on a second-and-10 play from the Falcons' 12-yard line.
After catching the ball, Kamara was met in the backfield by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, who made helmet-to-helmet contact with the Saints rookie.
Kamara left the field immediately after the play and was taken to the Saints' locker room a short time later.
If Kamara can't return to the game, that would be a devastating loss for the Saints' offense. Kamara has been the most explosive running back in the NFL through the first 13 weeks of the season. Not only is he second on the team in rushing yards with 606, but he's also third on the team in receiving with 614 yards going into Thursday's game.
To put his season in perspective, Kamara is just the third rookie in NFL history to top 600 yards rushing and receiving in the same year (Charley Taylor did it with the Redskins in 1964 and Billy Sims did it with the Lions in 1980).
After driving straight down the field on their opening possession, the Saints struggled on their first possession without Kamara and were forced to punt.
When Kamara left the game, he had already caught three passes for 25 yards.
To keep tabs on the Saints-Falcons game, be sure to click here and follow along with our CBSSports.com GameTracker.
