Nailing a game-winning field goal with no time remaining is a big deal, even if it's the preseason. However, undrafted rookie Blake Grupe's 31-yard game-winner wasn't enough to get widespread recognition.

The 24-year-old Notre Dame alum drained a 31-yard field goal that gave the host New Orleans Saints a 26-24 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, yet he still had issues leaving the Caesars Superdome. Grupe revealed security questioned him upon his departure through the player's entrance after the game. That was the second time they didn't believe he was a Saints player on Sunday, Grupe revealed on social media.

Grupe is in a fight with incumbent kicker Wil Lutz for the starting job, and that's his most important battle. After that, the second-biggest item on Grupe's football to-do list may be to email New Orleans' stadium security his resume.