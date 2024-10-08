Drake Maye is not the only rookie quarterback who will be getting his first career start this weekend. With Derek Carr projected to miss multiple games with an oblique injury, rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler will make his first career start when the Saints face the Buccaneers on Sunday.

A fifth-round pick in April's draft, Rattler went 20 of 38 for 202 yards with a touchdown and no picks during the preseason. He also rushed for a score during the exhibition season.

Rattler played collegiately at both Oklahoma and South Carolina. He threw for 3,038 yards and 28 touchdowns during his second season in Norman, but he was benched the following year in favor of future No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Rattler transferred to South Carolina, where he put up solid numbers during his two years as the school's starting quarterback.

Rattler's pre-draft strengths centered around his "arm talent." His perceived weaknesses were his inconsistent decision making and pocket presence.

In the preseason, Rattler showed impressive decision-making and accuracy. He also showcased his ability to make plays on the run. He could, however, do a better job of avoiding big hits like the one endured near the goal line after he took off and ran during the Saints' preseason game against the Cardinals.

Carr, the quarerback Rattler will temporarily replace, became only the 25th quarterback in NFL history to eclipse 40,000 career passing yards during Monday night's loss t othe Chiefs. Carr's night ended early, however, when he suffered an oblique injury with just under 10 minutes to play. After the game, Carr told reporters that the injury occurred as he was torquing his body on his final pass attempt.

Sunday's game is a big one for the Saints, who need a win in order to avoid falling further behind the Buccaneers and Falcons in the NFC South division race.