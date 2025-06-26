New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough didn't expect to be in the conversation for the starting job when he was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft back in April. But that changed quickly when veteran Derek Carr unexpectedly announced his retirement just two weeks later -- opening the door for Shough to potentially lead the offense.

"The word opportunity just sticks in my head," Shough said on the St. Brown Podcast. "I think, regardless, I think it would have been great just because of who he is and how high of a level he's played at to come in and learn from. I'm going to come in and compete, regardless, and try to get better."

Shough isn't a typical rookie. The college football journeyman turns 26 in September. He began his career at Oregon in 2018, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 pro-style quarterback in his recruiting class. After backing up Justin Herbert for two years, he started seven games in 2020 before transferring to Texas Tech. There, injuries derailed each of his next three seasons.

He finally stayed healthy in 2024 after transferring to Louisville, completing a full season as a starter. Shough led the Cardinals to an 8–4 record while throwing for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and just six interceptions on 62.7% passing -- a campaign that reignited his NFL hopes.

Now, with a wide-open path in front of him, Shough is embracing the challenge of leading a franchise -- the good, the bad and everything in between.

"I think for me and what I've been through: I've been carted off the field, I've been booed, I've been an MVP, I've been a starter, I've been a backup to Herbert -- I'm like, throw some s--- at me, you're not going to faze me if we start off 0-2 or if I f---ing suck," Shough said. "It's going to be fine. That's what I was excited about, that opportunity, or any opportunity, and I think, going into it, I've got to continue to get to know the guys; like I said earlier, I'm still a rookie. I may be older, but I have to earn the respect of everybody and do my job."

Shough is competing with second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler and 2022 fourth-round pick Jake Haener for the starting job. He could become just the second rookie quarterback to start Week 1 for the Saints, and the first since Archie Manning did it more than 50 years ago in 1971.