The New Orleans Saints have placed former All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, the team announced. While players recovering from injuries landing on the PUP list to start training camp is rather commonplace, the reserve/PUP list is different from the more traditional PUP list, as this means Ramczyk is required to miss the entire season. A vested veteran, like Ramczyk, who is placed on the reserve/PUP list before the final roster cuts is not allowed to return.

This news isn't totally shocking for Ramczyk, but it does cast some doubt if he'll ever play in the NFL again. Back in March, head coach Dennis Allen did note that Ramczyk's knee hadn't responded the way that they had hoped, which cast some doubt about his playing future. He missed the last four games of the regular season due to that knee injury which required surgery this offseason. The 2017 first-round pick did not participate in OTAs nor mandatory minicamp due to the ailment.

When healthy, Ramczyk had been among the very best in the league at his position. He earned All-Pro honors from 2018-2020. However, injuries have plagued him in recent years as he logged 38 starts in 50 games in the last three seasons.

While this is troubling news for Ramczyk and his future in the NFL, the Saints do have insurance along the offensive line. The club drafted Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He has been working as the team's left tackle, while Trevor Penning -- a first-round pick in 2022 -- has been getting work in at right tackle.

Along with announcing Ramczyk's status to start training camp, the Saints also noted that tight end Juwan Johnson, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, linebacker Nephi Sewell, and defensive end Chase Young have each been placed on the physically unable to perform list, while wideout Chris Olave has been put on the non-football injury list.