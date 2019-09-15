Saints, Sean Payton agree on five-year extension that locks him in through 2024 season
Sean Payton will continue to call the shots down in New Orleans for the Saints
Anyone hoping Sean Payton's days in New Orleans were numbered just had their hopes dashed. The Saints haven't experienced success over the course of their franchise's history like they have under the leadership of Payton, who initially joined the team in 2006.
There were rumors that the Dallas Cowboys had key interest in Payton if they decided to move on from head coach Jason Garrett following the 2019 season -- with Garrett currently not being under contract beyond this year -- and this rumor was despite Payton having routinely made it clear he has no interest in leaving the Crescent City. He's now made it deathly clear he was serious in those comments, having reportedly signed a new five-year extension with the club, per NFL insider Jay Glazer.
It's a deal the Saints wanted to get done as soon as possible, and they've achieved that mission.
This report has since been confirmed by Jason La Canfora.
Payton has become a legend of sorts in New Orleans, in large part due to his 118 wins as a Saint. That includes having delivered the team's first-ever Super Bowl win following the tragic events that followed the devastation of Hurricane Katrina -- essentially breathing new life into a city that desperately needed something positive to grasp in 2006. He's also been a key reason quarterback Drew Brees found his Hall of Fame stride because although Brees was stout as a signal-caller in his time with the Chargers, his marriage to Payton helped morph him into arguably the most prolific passer in the NFL today.
Under Payton, the Saints have gone from a league laughingstock to a perennial Super Bowl contender, and it's a no-brainer the front office would bend over backward to keep the best head coach they've ever had in tow for the next half-decade.
