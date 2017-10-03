Saints' Sean Payton calls for stronger gun laws after 59 killed in Vegas shooting

Sean Payton is using his platform to advocate for change. After the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history -- at least 59 people were killed and more than 500 others were injured at a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night -- the Saints coach called for stricter gun control laws.

"The current protocol is not working," Payton said on Tuesday, per The New Orleans Advocate. "The current system is not working, and the madness is when you go years and years and years, and say, well, (things don't need to change) ... The current policies and thoughts are flawed."

On Sunday night, the gunman, Stephen Paddock, fired bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. His target was the crowd at an outdoor country musical festival. Police found Paddock dead at the scene. CBS News reported that authorities also found 42 guns that belonged to Paddock -- 23 inside his hotel suite and 19 at his home.

"These things come up, and you try to draw parallels throughout our world, and it's hard to," Payton said. "It's hard to find other countries like that, and here we are, as educated and smart and forward-thinking as we think we are, and yet, it's broken, and it's obvious."

According to FiveThirtyEight.com, there were 90 mass shootings in the U.S. between 1966 and 2012. "The next four countries with the most mass shootings had 54 combined," FiveThirtyEight.com's Maggie Koerth-Baker wrote on Tuesday.

Peyton called the situation "frustrating." He also tweeted this:

"I believe this in my heart," Payton said. "We as a society owe it to our children. We need to be better that way."

This isn't the first time Payton has advocated for gun reform. In April 2016, after former Saints player Will Smith was gunned down in the streets of New Orleans, Payton spoke passionately about the issue in a phone interview with USAToday.com's Jarrett Bell.

"Two hundred years from now, they're going to look back and say, 'What was that madness about?' " Payton said at the time "The idea that we need them to fend off intruders … people are more apt to draw them (in other situations). That's some silly stuff we're hanging onto."

The shooter, Cardell Hayes, was later sentenced to 25 years in prison.

"It was a large caliber gun. A .45," Payton said in April 2016. "It was designed back during World War I. And this thing just stops people. It will kill someone within four or five seconds after they are struck. You bleed out. After the first shot (that struck Smith's torso), he took three more in his back.

"We could go online and get 10 of them, and have them shipped to our house tomorrow," he continued. "I don't believe that was the intention when they allowed for the right for citizens to bear arms."