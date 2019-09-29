Saints' Sheldon Rankins reportedly expected to make 2019 regular season debut vs. Cowboys, following Achilles injury
The Cowboys aren't the only team in New Orleans who will see a key piece of their defense return in Week 4
Help is on the way for the New Orleans Saints defense. The team shocked many when Teddy Bridgewater led them into the hostility of the Pacific Northwest and to a 27-7 lead through three quarters against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. Things got hairy in the fourth quarter, though, and the Saints defense nearly collapsed -- allowing 20 points by Russell Wilson and Co. before they barely squeaked out a 33-27 victory.
They're hoping their defense can remain consistent for 60 minutes of football in Week 4, particularly considering they're hosting an undefeated Dallas Cowboys team that boasts one of the most prolific offenses in football. The addition of starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins should help their cause mightily, with the former first-round pick having been absent through the first three games of the season.
He is expected to make his 2019 debut against the Cowboys, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and that's a big deal for the Saints.
Rankins was out due to a torn Achilles suffered in January, and it initially was a long shot he'd take the field when the Cowboys came to town. That changed as the week progressed, however, with the 25-year-old returning to participate in all three practices leading into the weekend. Albeit in a limited capacity, the Saints were still optimistic he might be available to join All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan in trying to halt quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott -- along with rookie Tony Pollard -- and listed Rankins as questionable on the final injury report.
His status appears no longer questionable for Sunday Night Football, and the Cowboys can bet he's champing at the bit to make an immediate splash against a team so loathed in New Orleans. Rankins finished 2018 with 40 combined tackles and eight sacks from an interior position, and he can be a handful for even the best offensive linemen. It goes without saying he's needed, when also considering the Saints defense is allowing an average of 27 points per game and is up against a Cowboys offense that racks up 32 points per outing.
Even without Drew Brees at the helm -- with Teddy Bridgewater garnering the utmost respect from Dallas -- this game just got a lot more interesting.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
How to watch Browns at Ravens on CBS
Everything you need to know about this weekend's clash between Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson
-
Legendary expert shares Week 4 parlay
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 4
-
Chargers vs. Dolphins: How to watch
Everything you need to know as the Chargers try to get back to .500 vs. the winless Dolphins
-
How to watch, stream Patriots vs. Bills
Everything you need to know to watch the Patriots visit the Bills in Week 4
-
Expert picks for every Week 4 game
The NFL is back for Week 4, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Prisco's picks: Patriots edge Bills
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 4, including why the Giants will improve to 2-2
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too