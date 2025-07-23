The New Orleans Saints' secondary took a hit on Tuesday when three-time Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement at 33 years old. However, the Saints worked quickly to bring in a replacement. According to NFL Media, New Orleans is signing former Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon.

Last season, Blackmon signed a one-year extension with Indianapolis and recorded 86 combined tackles, four passes defensed and three interceptions while fighting through a shoulder injury. Blackmon has recorded seven interceptions over the past two seasons after picking off just three passes in his first three NFL seasons.

A third-round pick out of Utah in 2020, Blackmon has yet to play a full season due to injury, but the 16 games he appeared in last year marked a career high. Blackmon tore his ACL in the 2019 Pac-12 title game, and tore his Achilles during a practice session in his second NFL season back in 2021. In 66 career games played, Blackmon has recorded 300 combined tackles, 21 passes defensed and 10 interceptions.

In New Orleans, Blackmon joins a safety room that's headlined by free-agency addition Justin Reid, third-round pick Jonas Sanker out of Virginia and Jordan Howden. Last season, the Saints finished 5-12 -- marking the most losses they have suffered in a season since the 3-13 campaign back in 2005.

It was a season headlined by injuries, as New Orleans became the first team in NFL history to lose seven straight games after winning its first two contests by 20-plus points. The defense allowed 379.9 yards of total offense per game, the third-most in the NFL.