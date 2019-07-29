Saints sign veteran guard Patrick Omameh, release wide receiver Cam Meredith

The New Orleans Saints announced they've added more depth on the offensive line, signing veteran guard Patrick Omameh to a contract. To make room for Omameh, New Orleans released wide receiver Cam Meredith.

Omameh has started 56 of 67 games in his five-year career for four different teams, all at guard. He played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants last season, starting 11 of 14 games and allowing five sacks, five quarterback hits, and 24 hurries in 679 pass-blocking snaps.

The Saints have Andrus Peat and Larry Warford as their starting guards, but Omameh does provide starting experience as a veteran backup. Ryan Groy, Cameron Tom and Will Clapp can also play guard, but are listed as centers on the Saints' roster. New Orleans has many versatile linemen on its roster, which Omameh adds with the ability to play both guard spots.

New Orleans moved on from Meredith after one season. Injuries have derailed a promising career for Meredith, who tore his ACL in a preseason game with the Chicago Bears in 2017. The Saints signed Meredith to a two-year, $9.5 million offer sheet in 2018, one which the Bears didn't offer the restricted free agent. Meredith had nine catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in six games last season, still having complications from his surgically-repaired knee with the Bears. He missed portions of Saints minicamp with the injury after agreeing to a pay cut in March.

Meredith had 66 catches for 888 yards (13.4 yards per catch) and four touchdowns in 2016 with the Bears in a breakout season. The 26-year old Meredith has 86 catches for 1,122 yards and five touchdowns in four NFL seasons.