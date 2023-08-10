The New Orleans Saints are adding some depth to their linebacker unit. Following a workout with the team on Thursday, the club has agreed to terms with veteran Jaylon Smith, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score. The financial terms of Smith's deal were not immediately disclosed.

While there was plenty of scuttlebutt surrounding the Saints and their need to add a piece to their backfield, linebacker was also somewhat of a pressing need, especially with Demario Davis dinged up with a calf injury. The team did work out fellow veteran linebacker Anthony Barr earlier this week, but he left New Orleans without a deal in place. Now, it appears like Smith -- who previously worked out for the Raiders -- will fill that roster spot and give the Saints plenty of experience at linebacker.

The 28-year-old entered the league as a second-round draft choice of the Cowboys in 2016 out of Notre Dame. He spent the first five-and-a-half seasons with Dallas -- including a Pro Bowl season in 2019 -- before he was cut in early October during the 2021 campaign. After that, he had a brief stint with the Packers, but most recently played the past two seasons for the New York Giants.

Smith started 11 of his 13 games played in 2022 and piled up 88 tackles, a sack, and three tackles for a loss for New York. For his career, he's totaled 624 tackles, six forced fumbles, 24 tackles for a loss, and 18 quarterback hits.