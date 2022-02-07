New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas just hours after taking part in the 2022 Pro Bowl. Kamara's arrest was for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm following an incident that allegedly took place in a nightclub one day prior.

Officers were dispatched to a hospital early Saturday evening to speak with a victim who reported the battery. An investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department determined that Kamara was the perpetrator. He was taken into custody on Sunday, transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked for battery.

Kamara caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFC's 41-35 loss to the AFC on Sunday. The third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Tennessee was playing in his fifth straight Pro Bowl. He recorded 1,337 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns in 2021 despite missing four games due to injury.