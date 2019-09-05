Saints star Michael Thomas takes savage shot at Raiders general manager in midst of Antonio Brown drama
Michael Thomas is clearly siding with Antonio Brown
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas isn't involved in the all the drama between Antonio Brown and Mike Mayock, but for some reason, he did decide to throw some shade at the Raiders general manager on Thursday.
A few hours after it was reported that Brown and Mayock got into an altercation at a Wednesday practice, Thomas sent out this tweet.
If we can take one thing away from that tweet, it's that Thomas definitely isn't a fan of Mayock. The other takeaway from that tweet is that we might want to start calling Thomas "The Elephant," because he clearly never forgets.
Bryant McFadden and Ryan Wilson joined Will Brinson on an emergency podcast to break down the Antonio Brown news. You can listen below:
Despite the fact that he just signed the richest receiving contract in NFL history, it seems like Thomas is still slightly bitter about the grade Mayock had on him going into the 2016 NFL Draft.
If you're wondering who Mayock had in front of Thomas three years ago, his draft board looked like this:
1. Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss
2. Corey Coleman, Baylor
3. Josh Doctson, TCU
4. Will Fuller, Notre Dame
T-5. Sterling Shepard, Oklahoma
T-5. Michael Thomas, Ohio State
NFL teams apparently graded Thomas the same way as Mayock did, because he ended up being the sixth receiver taken in the draft, going 47th overall to New Orleans (Coleman went 15th overall to the Browns, Fuller went 21st overall to the Texans, Doctson went 22nd overall to the Redskins, Treadwell went 23rd overall to the Vikings and Shepard went 40th overall to the Giants).
The bottom line here is that the timing of Thomas' tweet was almost certainly not a coincidence. After hearing that Mayock got into it with a fellow receiver, Thomas went out of his way to rip the Raiders general manager for his ability to scout talent.
