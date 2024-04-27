The 2024 NFL Draft began by teams selecting quarterbacks with the first three picks. The Chicago Bears took Caleb Williams at No. 1, the Washington Commanders took Jayden Daniels at No. 2 and the New England Patriots took Drake Maye at No. 3.

For the first time in NFL Draft history, four quarterbacks went in the top eight and five quarterbacks went inside the top 10. Six quarterbacks taken in the first round is tied for the most all time.

The draft started very quarterback heavy, but from the Denver Broncos taking Bo Nix at No. 12 to the New Orleans Saints taking Spencer Rattler at No. 150, no other quarterback was taken.

During the quarterback drought, Rattler out of South Carolina and Jordan Travis out of Florida State were two of the top options left at the position.

Before this year, the record for consecutive picks between quarterbacks taken occurred in 1972, with 126 picks. In that draft, the Atlanta Falcons took Pat Sullivan at No. 40 and the Bears took Jim Fassel at No. 167. That record is officially broken.

Teams clearly were looking to fill other needs before selecting someone who would likely be a backup.