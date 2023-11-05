It's not every day that a player finds himself in the same category as Frank Gifford, a Hall of Fame halfback who starred for the New York Giants during the 1950s and early '60s. But that's the company Saints quarterback Taysom Hill finds himself in following Sunday's 24-17 win over Bears.

By virtue of his 2-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, Hill became the first player since Gifford to have at least 10 career touchdown receptions, rushes and touchdown passes. Gifford accomplished that feat in 1957. He finished his career with 14 touchdown passes, 34 touchdown runs and 43 touchdown receptions.

Shortly after making history, Hill threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson that proved to be the game-winning score.

The 33-year-old Hill now has 11 career touchdown passes, 26 touchdown runs and 10 touchdown receptions. Not bad for a former undrafted rookie who also has a 7-2 career record as the Saints' starting quarterback.

"I look back at my career and I certainly didn't think that it would have gone the way that it has," Hill said when asked about his history-making performance. "But as I hear and I think about stuff like that, it's overwhelming. I have a lot of gratitude to be able to be part of this program and play with coaches that are creative enough to give me opportunities. I would say just a whole lot of gratitude."