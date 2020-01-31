Saints' Taysom Hill addresses upcoming free agency, views himself as a quarterback

Taysom Hill is in a holding pattern regarding his future with the New Orleans Saints. A restricted free agent this offseason, Hill is waiting to se if he will be the heir apparent to Drew Brees, who is mulling retirement and is expected to make his decision over the next month.

Hill told the Saints the position he wants to play in 2020: quarterback.

"I have a vision for myself at that position and that's what it is. I'm not hiding that. I feel like I'm capable of doing that," Hill said in an appearance on CBS Sports HQ. "I always viewed myself as a quarterback. As I look at free agency, it's really trying to find an organization that has the same vision that I do for myself and finding that right opportunity.

"I'm a quarterback at heart. There's nothing quite like that. There's nothing like getting other people involved."

An undrafted free agent signed by the Saints in 2017, New Orleans has used Hill as a gadget-type player that can line up at quarterback and add another dimension on offense. Hill has thrown only 13 passes in his three-year career, but has been a force running the ball after receiving the snap and as a pass-catching option for Brees. This past season, Hill had 27 carries for 156 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and 19 catches for 234 yards with seven total touchdowns (six receiving).

Hill was the Saints' most dynamic offensive weapon in the playoffs, completing his only pass attempt for 50 yards, having four carries for 50 yards and catching two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown.

While Hill is waiting for a team to give him a shot at quarterback, his best opportunity may be with the Saints. Hill is waiting on Brees to make his decision before getting into deep discussions with the Saints, but won't rule out a return if Brees does come back.

"Everything kid of rests on that, to see what Drew is going to do," Hill said. "We have time. I'm not worried about it.

"I am such a fan of Drew's. I hope he comes back. I would love to play with him again."