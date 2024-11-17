The New Orleans Saints rolled over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, and they did it on the back of a historic effort from utility man Taysom Hill, who is technically listed at tight end but scored three touchdowns as the club's leading rusher while lining up at multiple positions in the 35-14 victory.

The 34-year-old Hill totaled 206 yards from scrimmage, 138 of which came on the ground. Averaging almost 20 yards per carry, he became just the second NFL player in the Super Bowl era to log at least eight catches, 130 rushing yards and three scores, per the Associated Press. The first and only other player to do it was Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, who accomplished the feat back in 2002.

Hill's performance wasn't spotless, as he did throw a deep-ball interception on a trick play in which starting quarterback Derek Carr lined up at wide receiver. Yet his three touchdowns robbed the spotlight from former Saints teammate Jameis Winston, who started at quarterback for the opposing Browns.

One of his scores notably came on a fourth-and-1 with the game tied 14-14 early in the fourth quarter.

Hill is now also one of just two players in NFL history to log a combined 10 passing touchdowns, 10 receiving touchdowns and 25 rushing touchdowns in his career.