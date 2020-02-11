Saints' Taysom Hill on 2020 free agency: 'I definitely view myself as a franchise quarterback'

In an offseason where quarterback movement is poised to be unprecedented, Taysom Hill is in a fascinating position. The Saints quarterback has really been a gadget player in the New Orleans offense over the course of his tenure with the club, but it appears that his role could change as early as 2020. Hill is slated to become a restricted free agent this offseason and he's seemingly looking to become QB1 in either New Orleans or with whichever NFL team will have him as one.

"I definitely view myself as a franchise quarterback," Hill told the Associated Press' Rob Maadi during Super Bowl week when asked if he views himself the heir apparent to Drew Brees. "As you go into free agency, this is the time when you sort of find out how people view you. We haven't gotten into free agency long enough to really know how these guys view me and we'll just handle it as it comes."

It's certainly possible that Hill continues his career in New Orleans. After all, Drew Brees is still mulling retirement and if he walks away it would appear that the Saints would be more than willing to make him the starter going forward. Even if Brees hangs on for another year, there have been previous reports that suggest the Saints would want the torch to eventually be passed to Hill.

"There's no denying that I loved my time in New Orleans," Hill said.

He added: "Do I want to leave? The fact of the matter is no I don't. But as you look at free agency, you have to find the right opportunity for you. You have to find the situation to take care of your family. I want to play quarterback in this league. If New Orleans don't view me that, well then I have to leave."

Hill, who will be 30-years-old by the start of the regular season, came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of BYU. He eventually found his way to New Orleans where he blossomed into a Swiss Army Knife weapon for Sean Payton. On top of being used as a quarterback, Hill has lined up in the backfield and as a receiver. This past regular season, he passes for 55 yards, rushed for 156 and caught 19 passes for 234 yards and seven total touchdowns.

From here, it'll be interesting to see New Orleans' play on the situation. They could simply match any offer sheet that comes Hill's way this offseason or they could place a high enough tender on him that essentially makes it more costly for a franchise to bring him aboard. With Drew Brees' future in a state of flux, how they handle Hill will be telling.