Saints three-time Pro Bowl center Max Unger reportedly retires after 10 seasons

All of a sudden, the New Orleans Saints have a hole in the middle of their offensive line.

As ESPN's Field Yates reported Saturday, veteran center Max Unger has retired from the NFL at age 32, ending a 10-year career that included three Pro Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl championship.

One of New Orleans' recent strengths was cohesion up front, and Unger was literally at the center of it. Acquired as part of the Saints' trade of tight end Jimmy Graham to the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, the longtime lineman earned his first Pro Bowl as a member of the Saints in 2018. He also missed just one game during his four seasons with the team, starting all 16 in both 2017 and 2018.

Before arriving in New Orleans, Unger spent six years with the Seahawks, beginning his career as a guard out of Oregon. He is widely credited for having a pivotal role in the turnaround of the Saints' O-line, helping keep perennial Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees upright and fueling a rushing attack headlined by Alvin Kamara and now-ex-Saints running back Mark Ingram.

With Unger suddenly hanging up the cleats, the Saints could be forced to prioritize the center position in the 2019 NFL Draft. According to Rotoworld, 2017 undrafted free agent Cameron Tom could be an internal candidate to fill Unger's role. Former LSU center Will Clapp is also on New Orleans' roster.