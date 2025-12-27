The New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans won't be playing for much when they face off in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season, but the Titans do have a chance at the No. 1 overall pick down the stretch. Both teams are coming off Week 16 wins, with the Saints knocking off the Jets and the Titans taking care of the Chiefs. This game will be less about the result and more about how quarterbacks Tyler Shough and Cam Ward look. Shough has been solid of late for the Saints, while the Titans have high hopes for Ward as last year's No. 1 overall pick.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Saints are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Saints vs. Titans odds at DraftKings and the total comes in at 39.5. Before making any Titans vs. Saints picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Saints vs. Titans on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 28

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Saints vs. Titans betting preview

Odds: Saints -2.5, over/under 39.5

New Orleans is 7-8 ATS, thanks in large part to a three-game winning streak. The Titans have acquitted themselves well at 7-7-1 ATS despite a 3-12 overall mark. The Saints are 4-11 to the Over and the Titans are 9-6 to the Over.

Saints vs. Titans SGP

Titans +2.5

Under 39.5

Chris Olave anytime touchdown scorer

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Saints vs. Titans score prediction, picks

The model is backing the home team here, with the Titans covering the 2.5-point spread in 51% of simulations. Tennessee wins in 46% of simulations to provide value as a +124 underdog. The Under (39.5) hits in 56% of simulations.

Saints vs. Titans score prediction: Saints 22, Titans 21

Want more Week 17 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for New Orleans Saints vs. Tennessee Titans. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 17 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.