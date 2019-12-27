Saints to hold workout for Antonio Brown, but Commissioner's Exempt List looms if he's signed

File this news under things you didn't expect to hear in 2019. It's been a whirlwind year for Antonio Brown, and not in a good way. Nonetheless, the New Orleans Saints are willing to do their due diligence on him, and are planning to host a workout for the mercurial wideout ahead of the conclusion of the regular season, Brown announced by posting an image of the workout waiver on social media.

Needless to say, even if the Saints have true interest in adding him to their team, it won't be a cut-and-dry situation. The NFL has already made it clear any club willing to sign Brown will also do so knowing full well he'll likely be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List due to the league's pending investigation into his ongoing legal issues.

Brown has already met with the NFL to plead his case, and what followed was a tirade of angst hurled at the league and a refusal to ever step foot on an NFL field again -- only to then rescind that statement, apologize, and continue on a perpetual cycle of doing those two things over the past two weeks.

After lobbying more than once for a return to the Patriots, the team opted to not look in his direction again, a decision driven by Brown's verbal/social media attacks hurled toward owner Robert Kraft in between apologies.

After being traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders following a toxic back-and-forth with the team that selected him in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Brown went on to never play a single snap for head coach Jon Gruden. He was released ahead of the regular season following a maelstrom of issues that surrounded frostbitten feet, a drawn-out helmet grievance with the NFL, a shouting match with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and a list of legal issues -- the latter currently ongoing.

Despite it all, he was given a contract by the Patriots, but was released two weeks later due to the aforementioned legal issues.

Where this all goes from here is anyone's guess, but the Saints are at least curious. Time will tell if things progress beyond simple curiosity, and if they do, the NFL will act in a way that could keep Brown out of football for the playoffs and into the foreseeable future, contingent upon their findings and/or if the probe is near its conclusion.

They've not been prompted to place him on the Commissioner's Exempt List just yet, considering he's a free agent, but the moment that status changes -- they may do so swiftly, and much more.