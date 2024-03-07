After eight seasons together, the New Orleans Saints are saying goodbye to Michael Thomas, according to The Times-Picayune, with plans to release the accomplished but injury-riddled wide receiver ahead of 2024 NFL free agency.

Thomas himself has since taken to X (formerly Twitter) to dispute the characterization of his release in a series of accusatory posts, suggesting his pending exit was always going to be the result of a "one-year deal" as opposed to New Orleans ending his contract early. His remarks framed columnist Jeff Duncan, who shared the news of his release, as a "clown" trying to "ruin" his value.

Regardless, Thomas' split from the Saints is coming, and it marks the end of what was once one of the NFL's most dangerous partnerships. The 31-year-old wideout had long been speculated as a salary cap casualty. In fact, the Saints had already structured his contract in a way that foretold his departure this offseason, per Over the Cap. Technically due $12.4 million in 2024, his deal was designed to be extended or terminated by way of a post-June 1 release before the start of free agency on March 11. By officially cutting Thomas, the Saints will immediately save $1.2 million against their 2024 salary cap.

A second-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2016, Thomas quickly became one of the league's most productive possession wideouts, topping 90 catches and 1,100 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons. He twice led the NFL in receptions, setting an all-time record with 149 catches in 2019 while also topping 1,700 yards that year.

Thomas has played in just 20 combined games over the last four seasons, however, battling multiple leg injuries, missing the entire 2021 campaign and appearing in just three contests the following year. He saw his most action in four years during the 2023 season, playing 10 games, but managed just 39 catches for 448 yards and one touchdown.