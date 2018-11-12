Saints to reportedly sign Brandon Marshall after Dez Bryant goes down with injury

Dez Bryant signed with the Saints November 7. By November 9, his season was over after tearing his Achilles.

But New Orleans still has a need at wide receiver and on Monday they will fill it by signing veteran Brandon Marshall, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. It will be a one-year deal for Marshall, who spent the first six games of the season with the Seahawks where he had 11 receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Marshall adds depth to a unit that includes world beater Michael Thomas and has included more work for rookie Tre'Quan Smith, who saw an increased role when Ted Ginn went down with an injury. But Marshall, like Bryant is a possession receiver. At 34 he's not a take-the-top-off-the-coverage receiver, but he can make contested catches on short and intermediate routes. And with offseason addition Cameron Meredith landing on injured reserve with a knee injury, Marshall has a chance to contribute in the coming weeks.

Originally a 2006 fourth-round pick of the Broncos, Marshall played for six teams before arriving in New Orleans -- Denver, Chicago, Miami, and both New York teams. He's started 158 games, has 970 receptions for 12,351 yards and 83 touchdowns. One thing Marshall has never done in his 13 NFL seasons? Played in the postseason. If he sticks with the Saints, that will change in eight weeks.