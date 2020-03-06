Saints to use first-round tender on Taysom Hill ahead of 2020 free agency, per report

With Teddy Bridgewater set to cash in on a potential starting job in 2020 free agency, the New Orleans Saints seem to be taking every precaution to ensure their other reserve quarterback sticks around.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday that the Saints plan to use a first-round restricted free agent tender on No. 3 QB Taysom Hill, meaning they'd receive a first-round draft pick in the event another team offers Hill a contract and the Saints decline to match the offer. Not only that, Schefter added, but they're already operating under the mindset they'll have Hill locked up on a separate contract extension before free agency officially begins on March 18.

Saints coach Sean Payton said earlier this offseason he anticipated Hill's contract would "take a little more work" than that of starter Drew Brees, an impending free agent who's already declared he'll return to New Orleans. But it's apparent the Saints want Hill in the building, with previous reports indicating the team even wants Brees to help "pass the torch" to Hill in 2020-21. Hill himself has said he believes he's a "franchise quarterback" -- with a possible future in that role in New Orleans.

Under a first-round tender, Hill would be in line to make about $5 million in 2020, per Schefter. While that number hardly approaches those of the NFL's highest-paid backups, it'd mark a big raise for the fourth-year veteran, who cost New Orleans just $645,000 in 2019.

Undrafted out of BYU in 2017, the 29-year-old Hill spent his rookie offseason with the Green Bay Packers before landing with the Saints early in the year. He's thrown just 13 career passes for a career QB rating of 46.6, but as a utility player and occasional Brees fill-in, Hill has thrived playing multiple positions, accounting for 390 yards -- including 234 as a receiver -- and seven touchdowns in 2019.