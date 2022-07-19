The New Orleans Saints will have a bit of a new-look offense in 2022, with a revamped wide receiving corps, a new left tackle in rookie Trevor Penning, and Taysom Hill working primarily at tight end. The running back position is pretty solidified with Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, but New Orleans is considering adding an intriguing weapon just before training camp.

The Saints intend to work out former USFL running back Darius Victor, per NewOrleans.football. The New Jersey Generals running back was named the USFL Offensive Player of the Year after leading the spring league in rushing touchdowns with nine, and finishing third in rushing yards with 577 in 10 games played.

While he stands at just 5-foot-8 and weighs a bit north of 200 pounds, Victor recorded over 4.5 yards per carry with the Generals, and showed over the past few months that he's a tough runner that refuses to be denied in the red zone. The Towson product is also familiar with the Saints, as he attended their rookie minicamp after going undrafted in 2017, and signed with the team before being waived prior to the start of the regular season. Victor also had a stint with the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Guardians of the XFL.

The Saints also have running backs Dwayne Washington, Abram Smith, Tony Jones Jr. and Devine Ozigbo on roster, but New Orleans' star Kamara reportedly may be facing a six-week suspension for his off-field incident in Las Vegas before the 2022 Pro Bowl, when he was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.