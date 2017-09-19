Saints trade Stephone Anthony to Dolphins for 2018 pick
.
The New Orleans Saints are in business.
On Tuesday, the team announced that they traded linebacker Stephone Anthony to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a draft pick next year.
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport revealed the pick is in the fifth round of the 2018 draft.
Anthony, a former first round pick by the team two years ago, has been inactive for both games this season as he battles an ankle injury that has been bothering him since training camp this summer.
Miami, in turn, is in the market for a linebacker after they suspended veteran Lawrence Timmons indefinitely after he disappeared prior to their game against the Chargers last week.
Both teams will face each other in London on Oct. 1.
