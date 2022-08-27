New Orleans Saints left tackle Trevor Penning sustained an injury during Friday's preseason game that is believed to be turf toe, according to Ian Rapoport. Penning is expected to miss some of the regular season, with the injury looking significant.

According to Rapoport, he will undergo an MRI to further evaluate how bad the toe is. How much time he could miss is not yet known.

During the Saints win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Penning was carted off the field to the locker room after going down with the injury.

The No. 19 overall pick played 10 snaps before he was sidelined.

Penning saw a lot of time against the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers and while he struggled in his first preseason game, he made strides in his second ever NFL performance.

The 23-year-old had a chance to earn the starting job at left tackle, competing with James Hurst, who now will likely get the nod to start the season.

With Penning entering his first year in the league, practice time and preseason reps were crucial to making the transition from college to NFL, to get to the level he needs to be a starter. The missed time will be significant for Penning and recovery will be the main focus for the 2022 draft pick.