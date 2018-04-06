Saints trying to steal Bears leading receiver from 2016 with $10 million offer sheet

The Saints could soon be adding another weapon to Drew Brees' offensive arsenal, but that's only going to happen if the Bears decide to let Cameron Meredith go.

According to ESPN.com, Meredith is getting set to sign a two-year, $10 million offer sheet with New Orleans that could have him on the Saints' roster as soon as next week. However, before Meredith can officially sign a contract with the Saints, the Bears will get a chance to match the offer, since Meredith is a restricted free agent. The Bears now have five days to decide whether or not to match the Saints' deal, which includes $5.4 million in guaranteed money, according to NFL.com.

If you haven't heard Meredith's name lately, that's because he missed the entire 2017 season after tearing his ACL during the preseason last August. It was a blow to Chicago, because the team had high hopes for the undrafted free agent, who led the Bears in receiving during his second year with the team in 2016.

Despite the presence of Alshon Jeffery, Meredith still managed to lead the the team in both receptions (66) and receiving yards (888). Meredith also tied for the team lead in touchdown catches with four. It was a huge step up in production for a receiver who only caught 11 passes during his rookie season in 2015.

If the 25-year-old lands in New Orleans, he'll be reunited with Saints receiving coach Curtis Johnson, who held the same position in Chicago during Meredith's career year in 2016.

As for the Bears, this isn't the first time this season they've got a chance to match an offer for one of their restricted free agents. Back in March, the Packers tried to steal cornerback Kyle Fuller with a four-year, $56 million offer sheet, but the Bears ended up matching the deal and keeping Fuller.