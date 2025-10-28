The New Orleans Saints made a change at quarterback, as they promoted rookie Tyler Shough to starter over Spencer Rattler, according to NFL Media. Shough makes his first career start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rattler heads to the bench with a 1-13 record as a starting quarterback, which is tied for the second-worst record by a quarterback in their first 14 career starts since 1950. Shough replaced Rattler Sunday in the third quarter of the Saints' eventual 23-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and completed 15 of 21 passes for 136 yards and one interception. Coach Kellen Moore said after the game he make the QB swap in hopes of sparking the offense.

"We just needed to find a way to create something on offense," Moore said. "It has more to do with the offense collectively. We're just not executing and playing at a high enough standard and we gotta find a way to move the football consistently, protect the football and score points. This is a pure full offensive evaluation point. We're just not there."

Shough is the second-highest drafted quarterback by the Saints in the common draft era behind Archie Manning, who was selected No. 2 overall in 1971. In the preseason quarterback battle, he completed 66.7% of his passes for 333 yards, and accounted for two total touchdowns and two turnovers.

Shough is an older rookie at 26 years old. Last year at Louisville, he completed 62.7% of his passes for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. Shough left the college ranks with a 21-11 career record as starter in games played for Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville.

The 1-7 Saints are off to their worst eight-game start since 1999, which was their final season under Mike Ditka. New Orleans ranks No. 27 in total offense (295 yards per game) and No. 29 in scoring offense (16 points per game).