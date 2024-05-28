The New Orleans Saints have suffered their first significant setback ahead of the 2024 season. Tanoh Kpassagnon will be out indefinitely after the veteran pass rusher tore his Achilles this offseason, Saints coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday.

Kpassagnon, who will turn 30 next month, is entering his fourth season with the Saints after breaking into the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017. A former second-round pick, Kpassagnon's career high in sacks for a season (four) occurred in 2019, the year the Chiefs snapped their 50-year championship drought.

Kpassagnon matched his single-season high in sacks in 2021, his first season in New Orleans. He had two sacks in 15 games in 2022 and 3.5 sacks in 2023. Kpassagnon also had 19 tackles and nine quarterback hits in 17 games last season. He had three sacks during the Saints' Week 15 win over the New York Giants.

Kpassagnon was currently slated to start behind fellow defensive end Carl Granderson. The Saints' depth at defensive end also includes former first-round pick Chase Young and eight-time Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan.