The New Orleans Saints are back in the hunt in the NFC South and will try to stay on a roll at home against the Chicago Bears on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Derek Carr and the Saints are 4-4 following the trade deadline and coming off an enthusiastic 38-27 win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. Meanwhile, the Bears remain without starting QB Justin Fields and are desperate for a rebound with rookie Tyson Bagent under center following a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers their last time out.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans is 1 p.m. ET. The Saints are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Saints vs. Bears odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 42. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+

How to watch Bears vs. Saints

Saints vs. Bears date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Saints vs. Bears time: 1 p.m. ET

Saints vs. Bears TV channel: CBS

Saints vs. Bears streaming: Paramount+

Week 9 NFL picks for Bears vs. Saints

Before tuning into Sunday's Saints vs. Bears game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Saints vs. Bears, the model is picking New Orleans to cover the spread. Even though the Saints are 2-5-1 against the spread this season, they have a chance of covering on Sunday after the impressive outing the offense had in Week 8. Carr had one of his best performances of the season, as he threw for 310 yards and connected with Alvin Kamara and Rashid Shaheed for a TD each, while Taysom Hill dominated the ground game with two rushing TDs. Chicago is giving up 27.3 points per game, and could have trouble containing an offense on an upswing even though they added Montez Sweat to their d-corps this week.

