Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ New Orleans

Current Records: Cincinnati 2-3; New Orleans 2-3

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bengals are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 16 at Caesars Superdome. The Bengals have a defense that allows only 17.8 points per game, so New Orleans' offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Cincinnati was not quite the Baltimore Ravens' equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. It was a hard-fought game, but Cincinnati had to settle for a 19-17 loss against Baltimore. No one had a standout game offensively for Cincinnati, but QB Joe Burrow led the way with two touchdowns. Burrow ended up with a passer rating of 124.40.

Meanwhile, the Saints picked up a 39-32 win over the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday. New Orleans' QB Taysom Hill was on fire, throwing one touchdown in addition to rushing for three TDs and 112 yards on nine carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Hill has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Hill's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Bengals going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Cincinnati and the Saints now sit at an identical 2-3. New Orleans is 0-1 after wins this year, and Cincinnati is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (one month free trial)

Paramount+ (one month free trial) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bengals are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -112

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.