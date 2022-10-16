Teams trying to get back to .500 will meet up when the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) visit the New Orleans Saints (2-3) Sunday Paramount+. The Bengals had their brief two-game winning streak snapped when they lost 19-17 to the Ravens last week. Cincinnati, however, is 2-1 against the spread on the road this season. The Saints, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak in a 39-32 shootout win over the Seahawks last week. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for 1 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is a three-point road favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Saints odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 43. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live in select markets on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Before the end of October, you can try Paramount+ for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Bengals vs. Saints

Bengals vs. Saints date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Bengals vs. Saints time: 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Saints TV channel: CBS

Bengals vs. Saints streaming: Paramount+ (use code NFLONCBS for 30 days free)

Week 6 NFL picks for Saints vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's Bengals vs. Saints game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bengals vs. Saints, the model is picking Over 43 total points. Cincinnati has gone under the total in 10 consecutive games, but this is the second-lowest total in its last 10 contests. The Bengals have scored at least 17 points in all five of their games this season, including 27 in consecutive games at the end of September. Running back Joe Mixon is coming off his best showing of the season, rushing for 78 yards on 14 carries against Baltimore. He is facing a New Orleans defense that ranks No. 23 in the league against the run, allowing 130.0 yards per game.

The Saints are coming off a strong offensive showing of their own, putting up 39 points in a win against Seattle, which marked their highest point total since 2020. They have scored 25-plus points on three occasions this season, as their offense features playmakers such as Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara. Their defense has given up an average of nearly 13 fourth-quarter points per game, creating the likelihood of a high-scoring game. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Before the end of October, you can try out Paramount+ for free with the promo code NFLONCBS. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.