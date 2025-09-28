Two teams having very different seasons square off in NFL Week 4 as the Buffalo Bills (3-0) host the New Orleans Saints (0-3) on Paramount+. Josh Allen and the Bills return to action after competing on Thursday Night Football in Week 3, topping the Miami Dolphins, 31-21. They will host a Saints side coming off of their biggest loss of the season, 44-13, to the Seattle Seahawks.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Buffalo is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Bills odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48. The Bills are -1562 money line favorites (risk $1,562 to win $100), while the Saints are +868 underdogs.

When: Sunday, Sept. 28

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bills -14.5, over/under 48

The odds were stacked against the Saints before the season even started with Spencer Rattler taking over starting duties and a shaky offensive line in front of him. New Orleans looked outmatched against Seattle on Sunday as neither Rattler's pass game nor Alvin Kamara's run game could get into the end zone in the first and third quarters. Meanwhile, the defense allowed Sam Darnold and Kenneth Walker III to log two touchdowns apiece.



None of that has been the case for Buffalo, which has been on a roll since its come-from-behind victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Even with a 14-14 tie going into halftime in Week 3, Buffalo's offense pulled away on the scoresheet thanks to a James Cook touchdown run. Allen is now averaging 251.7 yards per game and carries a 5-0 TD-INT ratio into Week 4.

This matchup features the NFL's most potent offenses going up against a defense that allows 30 points per game. Plus, the Bills are playing at home and had extra days to rest and prepare. Even with the Bills being 2-1-0 ATS and this spread being the largest of the season so far, the SportsLine model projects Buffalo will cover the spread in 54% of simulations.

