The Denver Broncos will take on the New Orleans Saints at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are 4-6 overall and 2-3 at home, while New Orleans is 8-2 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Saints have won seven consecutive games. The Broncos have split their past four games.

Broncos vs. Saints spread: Broncos +6.5

Broncos vs. Saints over-under: 43 points

Broncos vs. Saints money line: Denver +235, New Orleans -275

What you need to know about the Broncos

Denver beat Miami 20-13 this past Sunday. The Broncos rushed for 189 yards and outgained the Dolphins 459 to 223. Melvin Gordon led the team with 84 rushing yards and two rushing TDs. He has 80-plus scrimmage yards and a rushing TD in two of his past three home games. Gordon has 523 rushing yards this season and is one of two players with 500-plus rushing yards in each of his past six seasons. Phillip Lindsay rushed for 82 yards and has 75-plus scrimmage yards in his past three home games.

Drew Lock completed 18 of 30 passes for 270 yards last week. He is aiming for his fourth game in row with 250-plus passing yards. Lock has nine TDs (eight passing) vs. five INTs in seven career home starts. Tim Patrick had five catches for a career-high 119 yards last week. Bradley Chubb and Malik Reed each have a sack in their past three home games. Justin Simmons has an INT in three of his past four games.

What you need to know about the Saints

Meanwhile, the Saints rolled to a 24-9 home win over the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday. Taysom Hill accumulated 233 passing yards and rushed for two TDs and 51 yards in his first career start. He became the fourth quarterback in NFL history with two or more rushing TDs in his first career start. Michael Thomas had season-high nine receptions for 104 yards. He has 489 career receptions and surpassed Jarvis Landry (481) for the most catches by a player in his first four seasons.

Alvin Kamara ranks second in the NFL with 1,179 scrimmage yards and became the first player with 500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons. He leads running backs with 67 receptions and ranks second in total TDs (12). Cameron Jordan had a season-high three sacks in Week 11, his fourth career game with three-plus sacks. He has 13.5 sacks in his past 10 games on the road. Sean Payton is winless against Denver in three meetings.

