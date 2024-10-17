The New Orleans Saints will try to snap a four-game losing streak when they battle the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. New Orleans is coming off a 51-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Denver dropped a 23-16 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos (3-3), who are 2-1 on the road this season, have outscored their opponents 112-96 on the year. The Saints (2-4), who are 1-2 at home in 2024, have outscored their foes 167-147. Quarterback Derek Carr (oblique) is expected to remain out for New Orleans, while receivers Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee) will not play.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Saints odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 37. Before making any Saints vs. Broncos picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 11-3 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 192-132 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 46-24 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it at their favorite sports betting site and betting apps is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Broncos vs. Saints and just locked in its betting picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Saints vs. Broncos:

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Broncos spread -2.5 (-118) -2.5 (-115) -3 (-115) Saints spread +2.5 (-104) +2.5 (-105) +3 (-105) Broncos money line -142 -142 -150 Saints money line +120 +120 +125 Over Over 37.5 (-115) Over 37 (-108) Over 37 (-110) Under Under 37.5 (-105) Under 37 (-112) Under 37 (-110)

Why you should back the Saints

Running back Alvin Kamara powers the New Orleans rushing attack. In six games, he has rushed 104 times for 428 yards (4.1 average) and six touchdowns with 28 first-down conversions. In a 44-19 win at Dallas on Sept. 15, he carried 20 times for 115 yards (5.8 average) and three touchdowns, while catching two passes for 65 yards and a score.

For the season, Kamara has 28 receptions for 238 yards and one TD. The eight-year veteran has played in 107 career games, rushing for 6,257 yards and 60 touchdowns. With receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) and Chris Olave (concussion) out, Kamara will be relied on even more through the air and on the ground. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Broncos

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix is off to a fast start to his career. Denver's top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has completed 121 of 198 passes (61.1%) for 1,082 yards and five touchdowns. He has been picked off five times and has a rating of 73.7. He also has carried 37 times for 180 yards (4.9 average) and three touchdowns. He has four explosive plays, including a long of 23 yards. In a 34-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 6, Nix completed 19 of 27 passes (70.4%) for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

Veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton leads the Broncos in receiving with 21 catches for 277 yards (13.2 average) and two touchdowns. He has six explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 29 yards. He has 41 yards after the catch with 16 first-down conversions. In Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, he caught four passes for 53 yards and a score. See which team to pick here.

How to make Broncos vs. Saints picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 37 total points. It also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the NFL model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Broncos vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Broncos vs. Saints spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.