Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ New Orleans

Last Season Records: New Orleans 13-3; Tampa Bay 7-9

What to Know

The New Orleans Saints won both of their matches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season (31-24 and 34-17) and are aiming for the same result. New Orleans and Tampa Bay are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints are coming off of a 13-3 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Minnesota Vikings 26-20. On the other hand, Tampa Bay missed the playoffs altogether last season and is looking forward to a clean start.

A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Orleans was second best in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 36. Tampa Bay displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked first in the league in passing yards per game, closing the season with 320.4 on average.

The Saints have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a 3.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans have won six out of their last ten games against Tampa Bay.