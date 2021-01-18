The New Orleans Saints didn't have Taysom Hill available for their gadget plays in the NFC divisional playoffs, so they turned to Jameis Winston to fill the void. Winston impressed with the first throw of his NFL playoff career, finding Tre'Quan Smith on a 56-yard touchdown pass on a trick that gave the Saints a second quarter lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara took the direct snap and handed it off to Emmanuel Sanders in motion. Winston, who was lined out wide, took the flip from Sanders and had plenty of time to throw the ball deep downfield to Smith for the touchdown. The touchdown pass was the first of Winston's postseason career and his first with the Saints -- against the Buccaneers of all teams.

Winston, who has thrown just 11 passes all season and none since Week 10, has been the No. 3 quarterback behind Brees and Hill throughout the year. The Buccaneers' all-time passing leader in yards and touchdowns, Winston singed a one-year deal with the Saints after Tampa Bay opted not to re-sign him once Tom Brady chose to go to the Buccaneers.