A spot in the NFC Championship Game will be on the line when the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet for the third time this season in a Divisional Round 2021 NFL Playoffs matchup on Sunday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The second-seeded Saints (13-4) have won three straight games after losing back-to-back contests in Weeks 14 and 15. They are coming off a 21-9 win over Chicago on Super Wild Card Weekend. Meanwhile, the fifth-seeded Buccaneers (12-5) have won five consecutive games and enter Sunday's matchup off a 31-23 Wild Card win over Washington.

Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. New Orleans is listed as a three-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under sits at 52.

Saints vs. Buccaneers spread: New Orleans -3

Saints vs. Buccaneers over-under: 52 points

Saints vs. Buccaneers money line: New Orleans -170, Tampa Bay +150

NO: Alvin Kamara ranked second in the league in rushing touchdowns (16) in the regular season

TB: Tom Brady ranked third in the NFL in passing yards per game (289.6) during the regular season

Why the Saints can cover



New Orleans dominated the previous two games against the Buccaneers this season. In the teams' season opener, the Saints intercepted Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady twice and got two touchdowns from running back Alvin Kamara in a 34-23 win. Then in Week 9, New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees threw four touchdowns, and the defense intercepted Brady three more times as the Saints routed the Bucs, 38-3.

In addition, New Orleans has been winning the turnover battle all season. The Saints had a +9 turnover margin during the regular season, which tied for third in the league. In the two games against Tampa Bay, New Orleans forced six turnovers while committing just two.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay has one of the most prolific offenses in the league. The Buccaneers averaged 289.1 passing yards per game during the regular season, which ranked second behind only the Chiefs (303.4). Tampa Bay also scored 30.8 points a game, which was third in the NFL behind only the Packers (31.8) and Bills (31.3).

In addition, the Buccaneers will get back linebacker Devin White and defensive lineman Steve McLendon. Both White and McLendon missed the Wild Card win while on the reserve/COVID-19 list but were reinstated from the list on Monday. White's return is particularly helpful; he led the team and ranked fifth in the league in tackles (140) during the regular season.

