During this edition of "Sunday Night Football," Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints travel to take on their rivals in Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was the Saints who came out on top earlier this year, as they defeated the Buccaneers by a score of 34-23 in Week 1. Things have certainly turned around for Tampa Bay since then, however, as the Buccaneers are on a 5-1 run and atop the NFC South. On Monday night, they defeated the New York Giants by a score of 25-23 in what was a much closer game than many expected. The Saints also came out on top of a close game last week, as they defeated the Chicago Bears in overtime, 26-23.

There are many more reasons to be excited about this game other than the fact that the outcome could end up deciding the fate of the division. Brees could get his two top wideouts back this week, as Michael Thomas could return to the field for the first time since Week 1 and Emmanuel Sanders will suit up after dealing with COVID-19. Additionally, star wide receiver Antonio Brown is set to make his Buccaneers debut and Chris Godwin will return after missing last week due to a fractured finger.

The Saints lead the all-time series against the Buccaneers, 36-21, and have won the four past games. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Latest Odds: Buccaneers -3.5 Bet Now

This line has bounced around a bit, as it rose from Buccaneers -4.5 to Buccaneers -5.5 after Tampa Bay's win over New York, but eventually fell back to Buccaneers -4.5 and then Buccaneers -4 by Saturday.

The pick: Saints +3.5. I would have taken the Buccaneers to cover against the Saints before this week, but I was a bit troubled by their very close win over the Giants on Monday. This team is talented on both sides of the ball, but consistency is an issue. With both Thomas and Sanders potentially returning, this New Orleans offense has a chance to get back on track. The Saints have won and covered the last four meetings in this series, so I'm leaning that way right now.

Over/Under 50.5

The total has actually taken a tumble, as it reopened at 55 on Sunday night, but fell all throughout the week until it finally came to a rest at 50.5.

The pick: Over 50.5. The Saints are the only team to go Over in their first seven games of a season since the Denver Broncos in 2013, and six of their seven games have gone over by eight or more points. The Buccaneers' Over/Under record is 5-3, and there have been 55 or more points scored in each of the last five meetings between these teams. Take the Over, root for points.

Player props

Drew Brees

O/U 25.5 completions (Over +100)

O/U 279.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing touchdowns (Under +140)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over +110)

O/U 37.5 pass attempts

I'm intrigued by the Over on Brees' completions, as he has completed at least 26 passes in five of seven games. Also, you have to like the fact that the Over is juiced. I like the Over on his passing touchdowns as well, as he is averaging just about two passing touchdowns per game. SportsLine also has him hitting the Over when it comes to this prop.

Tom Brady

O/U 25.5 completions

O/U 295.5 passing yards

O/U 2.5 passing touchdowns (Over +150)

O/U 0.5 interceptions

O/U 39.5 pass attempts

Similar to my thoughts on Brees, I think I'm going to take the Over on Brady's completions here. Unless this game is a blowout in favor of Tampa Bay, we should hit our mark. Be careful with the Over/Under on Brady's total passing touchdowns. I don't consider this a lock but I am certainly leaning towards the Over since it's juiced.

Other props to consider

Alvin Kamara total receiving yards: Over 42.5 (-115). I get that Kamara probably won't catch nine passes on Sunday with Thomas and Sanders potentially back, but I still think he can hit the Over here. Just once this season he has failed to record less than 51 receiving yards!

Anytime touchdown scorer: Alvin Kamara (-138). It sounds almost unbelievable, but Kamara hasn't scored a touchdown from the line of scrimmage in three weeks. I believe that will change on Sunday.

Anytime touchdown scorer: Mike Evans (+138). Evans is Brady's go-to wide receiver in the red zone. Even though he caught just one pass against the Saints in Week 1, it was for a touchdown. The Saints secondary is spotty so I'm going to put some money on this prop.

Ryan Succop total made extra points: Over 2.5 (-125). Essentially, this prop is "can the Buccaneers score three touchdowns?"