The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) and New Orleans Saints (7-8) are only separated by a game in the NFC South standings, and the two teams will go head-to-head in Week 17. The Buccaneers could clinch the division with a win and a Falcons loss to the Bears, and Tampa Bay has both a four-game winning streak and a 26-9 win over New Orleans to anchor its confidence. However, the Saints do rank ninth in the NFL in point differential and are inside the top half of the league in both scoring, points allowed, total offense and total defense.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., where the Bucs have won their last three games. The latest Buccaneers vs. Saints odds via the SportsLine consensus lists the over/under at 42.5 while Tampa Bay is the 2.5-point favorite at home.

Buccaneers vs. Saints spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Buccaneers vs. Saints over/under: 42.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Saints money line: Buccaneers -142, Saints +120

What to know about the Saints

Last Thursday, the Saints came up short against the Los Angeles Rams, falling 30-22. New Orleans was down 27-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Derek Carr put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Carr has battled inconsistencies for the Saints in 2023, but is coming off back-to-back strong performances. For the season, the former Fresno State standout has 3,417 passing yards, 19 touchdowns passes and eight interceptions. His top target has been second year wide receiver Chris Olave, who has 81 catches for 1,041 yards and four TDs.

What to know about the Buccaneers

With Tom Brady retiring once again this offseason, Tampa Bay found itself in a bit of a quarterback bind and decided to go the economical route by signing Baker Mayfield to an incentive-laden deal. Now, the former No. 1 overall pick finds himself in the NFL Comeback Player of the Year conversation as he's put together one of his best seasons as a professional.

Mayfield has a career-high 96.2 quarterback rating and has completed 64.3% of his passes for 3,598 yards and 26 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. He's accounted for nine total touchdowns while throwing for 708 yards over his last three games and had a three-touchdown game against the Saints during a 26-9 win on Oct. 1.

