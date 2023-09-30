NFC South rivals are set to square off in NFL Week 4 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) travel to take on the New Orleans Saints (2-1) on Sunday. Both teams are looking to rebound from Week 3 losses. The Bucs fell 25-11 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, while the Saints lost to the Green Bay Packers 18-17. New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Saints odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 40. Before making any Saints vs. Buccaneers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saints vs. Bucs and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 4 predictions.

Saints vs. Buccaneers spread: Saints -3.5

Saints vs. Buccaneers over/under: 40 points

Saints vs. Buccaneers money line: Saints -181, Buccaneers +154

Saints vs. Buccaneers live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Buccaneers can cover

Head coach Todd Bowles is one of the top defensive minds in the NFL and he has the Buccaneers playing well on that side of the ball. Tampa Bay is among the league leaders in creating turnovers, entering this matchup with seven takeaways (third most in the NFL). The Bucs allow 19.7 points and 380.3 total yards per game.

Veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield has been efficient, playing mostly mistake-free football through three weeks. The former No. 1 overall pick has completed 66.7% of his pass attempts for 636 yards, four touchdowns, and one interceptions. Mayfield's top target has been Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans, who has 17 catches for 297 yards and three TDs.

Why the Saints can cover

The Saints are getting a major boost with the return of All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara from suspension. The 28-year-old is one of the top all-purpose back in the NFL, and should help New Orleans improve its struggling rushing attack. Kamara enters this week with 8,888 career total offensive yards and 71 career touchdowns.

New Orleans also has the benefit of facing a Tampa Bay offense that has one of the least effective running games in the league. Entering Week 4, the Bucs are averaging just 78 rushing yards per game, while New Orleans has been strong against the rush, allowing 99.7 yards per game.

