The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7) will try to clinch their playoff spot when they host the New Orleans Saints (5-11) on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay has won five of its last six games, setting up a win-and-in situation in Week 18. The Bucs will also secure the NFC South title with a victory over New Orleans. The Saints have lost four of their last five games, falling to the Raiders in a 25-10 final last week.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Saints odds, while the over/under is 45 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Saints vs. Buccaneers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the Bucs vs. Saints game:

Buccaneers vs. Saints spread: Buccaneers -14.5

Buccaneers vs. Saints over/under: 45 points

Buccaneers vs. Saints money line: Buccaneers -1111, Saints +705

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Buccaneers have found their best form at the perfect time, winning five of their last six games to take over first place in the NFC South. They have won four of those games by at least 15 points, showcasing their ability to cover a spread of this size. Their latest performance was a 48-14 win over the Panthers last week, as quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 27 of 32 passes for 359 yards and five touchdowns.

Running back Bucky Irving provided balance for the offense by rushing for 113 yards on 20 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. The Buccaneers have already blown out the Saints once this season, cruising to a 51-27 road win in Week 6. Mayfield had 325 passing yards and four touchdowns, leading the Buccaneers to their fourth win in their last five games against the Saints.

Why the Saints can cover

While Tampa Bay has won four of the last five meetings between these teams, New Orleans has covered the spread in nine of the last 13 matchups. The Saints have covered in six straight trips to Tampa Bay, and they have only been underdogs of 8-plus points once this season. Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler is expected to draw a third straight start this week, as Derek Carr has been sidelined with a hand injury and has been ruled out for this one as well.

Rattler rushed for a career-high 46 yards last week, providing some versatility to the offense. Star running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a groin injury and is doubtful for the regular season finale. Jamaal Williams, Jordan Mims and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are the healthy running backs on the roster.

