Saints vs. Cardinals live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Saints vs. Cardinals football game
Who's Playing
New Orleans (home) vs. Arizona (away)
Current Records: New Orleans 6-1; Arizona 3-3-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, New Orleans is heading back home. They will square off against Arizona at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans is cruising in on a five-game winning streak.
Last week, the Saints had a touchdown and change to spare in a 36-25 win over Chicago. RB Latavius Murray was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Saints, as he rushed for 119 yards and two TDs on 27 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Murray has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Murray's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.
Meanwhile, Arizona won the last time they met up with the Giants, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Arizona managed a 27-21 victory over the Giants. The win was familiar territory for Arizona, who now has three in a row.
The Saints are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They are currently five for five against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Saints to 6-1 and the Cardinals to 3-3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Saints and the Cardinals clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Saints are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
New Orleans and Arizona both have one win in their last two games.
- Dec 18, 2016 - New Orleans 48 vs. Arizona 41
- Sep 13, 2015 - Arizona 31 vs. New Orleans 19
