The New Orleans Saints (2-4) will head to State Farm Stadium to play the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) on Thursday Night Football. Both clubs were handed losses in their last matchups. Last week, New Orleans lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 30-26. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have dropped two straight games and fell 19-9 to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. The Cardinals are 3-3 against the spread this season, while the Saints are 2-4.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium. Arizona is favored by two points in the latest Saints vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 44.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Saints picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saints vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and TNF predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Saints:

Saints vs. Cardinals spread: Arizona -2

Saints vs. Cardinals over/under: 44.5 points

Saints vs. Cardinals money line: New Orleans +110, Arizona -130

NO: Saints are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following a straight-up loss

ARI: Under is 5-0 in the Cardinals' last five games

Why the Cardinals can cover

The Cardinals have been playing very strong on the defensive side. This group owns the speed to fly around the field and make plays on the ball. Arizona is 12th in the league in total yards allowed (337.3) and seventh in rushing yards allowed (103.8). Safety Budda Baker is an athletic and explosive difference-maker. Baker is quick-footed and can produce big hits. The Washington product has been a tackling machine, leading the team in total stops (45) with one forced fumble. In his last contest, he registered six total tackles.

Linebacker Zaven Collins owns a superb combination of size and speed. Collins has plenty of burst and length to shallow up players. The Tulsa product is second on the team in total tackles (41), tied for first in TFLs (four), and has two sacks.

Why the Saints can cover

Running back Alvin Kamara has been a multi-dimensional weapon for New Orleans. Kamara is a savvy receiver out of the backfield with precise route-running and sticky hands. The five-time Pro Bowler has strong vision and superb contact balance. He has 66 carries for 302 yards, or 4.6 yards per carry. Kamara has also reeled in 17 passes for 139 receiving yards. Kamara has recorded back-to-back games with 100-plus scrimmage yards.

Taysom Hill is another versatile piece within the offense. Hill can line up at quarterback in certain formations while being able to play tight end. The BYU product is often featured as a red-zone ball-carrier with the ability to beat defenders with his speed. Hill has 26 carries for 267 yards and a team-best five rushing scores. In Week 4, he amassed 112 rushing yards with three touchdowns.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, calling for 49 combined points.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. Saints spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,000 on its NFL picks since 2017, and find out.