An NFC contest on Thursday Night Football features the New Orleans Saints (2-4) and Arizona Cardinals (2-4). The Cardinals head into this battle on a two-game losing streak, while New Orleans has dropped four of its last five games. The Cardinals could get a boost from the presence of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who will return from a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium. Arizona is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 45. Before making any Cardinals vs. Saints picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saints vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and TNF predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Saints:

Saints vs. Cardinals spread: Arizona -1.5

Saints vs. Cardinals over/under: 45 points

Saints vs. Cardinals money line: New Orleans +100, Arizona -120

NO: Saints are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following a straight-up loss

ARI: Under is 5-0 in the Cardinals' last five games

Why the Cardinals can cover

Quarterback Kyler Murray is leader of Arizona's offense. Murray is an outstanding athlete who is elusive as a runner. The Oklahoma product can be an improviser who owns a strong arm to deliver darts downfield. Murray is completing 65% of his passes for 1,463 passing yards and six touchdown passes. He's also leading the team in rushing yards (233). In his last outing, the 2019 first overall pick went 23 of 37 for 222 passing yards along with 100 rushing yards.

Tight end Zach Ertz brings a smooth possession target over the middle of the field. Ertz is a fluid route runner and consistently finds the seams. The three-time Pro Bowler has 35 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Why the Saints can cover

Running back Alvin Kamara has been a multi-dimensional weapon for New Orleans. Kamara is a savvy receiver out of the backfield with precise route-running and sticky hands. The five-time Pro Bowler has strong vision and superb contact balance. He has 66 carries for 302 yards, or 4.6 yards per carry. Kamara has also reeled in 17 passes for 139 receiving yards. Kamara has recorded back-to-back games with 100-plus scrimmage yards.

Taysom Hill is another versatile piece within the offense. Hill can line up at quarterback in certain formations while being able to play tight end. The BYU product is often featured as a red-zone ball-carrier with the ability to beat defenders with his speed. Hill has 26 carries for 267 yards and a team-best five rushing scores. In Week 4, he amassed 112 rushing yards with three touchdowns.

How to make Saints vs. Cardinals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, calling for 49 combined points.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Saints on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. Saints spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,000 on its NFL picks since 2017, and find out.