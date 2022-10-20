The Week 7 edition of Thursday Night Football features the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) hosting the New Orleans Saints (2-4). Both teams are currently in a slump and will come out assertive. New Orleans has won the last two matchups between these clubs, beating the Cardinals 31-9 in 2018. The over has hit in four Saints games this season, while the Cardinals are 3-3 against the spread.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium. Arizona is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 43.5.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Saints:

Saints vs. Cardinals spread: Arizona -2.5

Saints vs. Cardinals over/under: 43.5 points

Saints vs. Cardinals money line: New Orleans +122, Arizona -145

NO: Saints are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following a straight-up loss

ARI: Under is 5-0 in the Cardinals' last five games

Why the Cardinals can cover

The Cardinals have been playing very strong on the defensive side. This group owns the speed to fly around the field and make plays on the ball. Arizona is 12th in the league in total yards allowed (337.3) and seventh in rushing yards allowed (103.8). Safety Budda Baker is an athletic and explosive difference-maker. Baker is quick-footed and can produce big hits. The Washington product has been a tackling machine, leading the team in total stops (45) with one forced fumble. In his last contest, he registered six total tackles.

Linebacker Zaven Collins owns a superb combination of size and speed. Collins has plenty of burst and length to shallow up players. The Tulsa product is second on the team in total tackles (41), tied for first in TFLs (four), and has two sacks.

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans will get a boost with rookie Chris Olave returning to the lineup after missed the last contest with a concussion. The Ohio State product is a silky smooth and fluid route-runner. He is able to separate effortlessly while also stretching the field vertically. Olave leads the team with 25 catches for 389 yards and two touchdowns. He's first on the team with 77.8 receiving yards per game. In his last outing, the 2021 first-round pick reeled in four passes for 54 yards and a score.

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith can be a viable deep threat who uses his long arms to hover over defenders. Smith is explosive as a leaper with strong hands at the catch point. He's caught nine passes for 176 yards at a clip of 19.9 yards per reception.

