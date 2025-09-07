The Arizona Cardinals go on the road to take on the New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 1 action. New Orleans missed the playoffs last year with a 5-12 record. Kellen Moore has taken over as the head coach for the Saints. Arizona also missed out on the postseason as the Cardinals logged a 7-10 record. The all-time series between these franchises is tied 16-16.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 7. Arizona is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Cardinals vs. Saints odds at bet365 Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024.

Here are the model's top SGP picks for Cardinals vs. Saints:

Cardinals -6.5 (-110)

Over 43.5 total points (-108)

James Connor Under 68.5 rushing yards (-114)



Parlay odds: +875



Cardinals -6.5

In 2024, Arizona had an 11-6 against the spread record in all games and a 5-3 ATS record as the away team. The Cardinals are the more talented team despite being the visiting team. New Orleans is starting Spencer Rattler at quarterback, and it'll be Moore's debut. Kyler Murray threw for 3,851 passing yards, rushed for 572 yards, and tallied 26 total touchdowns in 2024 and will be up against a defense that ranked 30th in total defense (379.9).

Over 43.5 total points

The Saints' offense will be run by Moore, who was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles last season. He will have Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, and Tysom Hill as his main playmakers with the home crowd backing them. Arizona's collection of weapons features Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Trey McBride. In addition, the total has gone Over in seven of the past nine meetings between these two teams.

James Connor Under 68.5 rushing yards



The Saints had one of the worst rushing defenses in the league last season, ranking 31st in run yards allowed (141.4). Meanwhile, Arizona was seventh in rushing offense (144.2) last year. Connor racked up 1,094 rushing yards in 2024, but Trey Benson and Kyler Murray will take away some of his carries. SportsLine's Machine Learning Model predicts Connor will finish with 51.3 rushing yards in this contest.

More NFL picks for Week 1

