The New Orleans Saints will try to win their second game in a row when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The Saints (2-2) are second in the NFC South, while the Chargers (1-3) are tied for third in the AFC West with the Denver Broncos, three games behind the Kansas City Chiefs. This will be just the third time the teams have met in New Orleans since 1997. It also marks the first-ever Monday Night Football matchup between the Saints and Chargers. Los Angeles was bit hard by the injury bug this week and will be without explosive running back Austin Ekeler for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Kickoff from the Superdome is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New Orleans is an eight-point favorite in the latest Saints vs. Chargers odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 50.

Chargers vs. Saints spread: Saints -8

Chargers vs. Saints over-under: 50 points

Chargers vs. Saints money line: Chargers +320, Saints -400

LAC: Has allowed a red zone touchdown percentage of 42.9, third-best in the NFL

NO: Over has hit in all four Saints games this season

Why the Saints can cover

Quarterback Drew Brees, who was originally selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2001 draft and played for the team until 2005, is off to a strong start to the season, completing 92 of 129 passes for 1,006 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been intercepted twice, but has a rating of 108.2.

Brees has one 300-yard game this year, completing 26 of 38 passes for 312 yards and one touchdown in a 34-24 loss at Las Vegas in Week 2.

Running back Alvin Kamara continues to dice up opposing defenses and leads the Saints in rushing and receiving. He has carried 50 times for 236 yards with four touchdowns, including two explosive plays of 20 or more yards and 14 first-down conversions. He also has 30 receptions for 321 yards and three touchdowns with a staggering 304 yards after the catch.

Why the Chargers can cover

Despite that, New Orleans is not a lock to cover the Chargers vs. Saints spread. That's because with Ekeler down, Los Angeles will lean on rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who has proven more than capable of sparking the offense. Herbert has completed 77 of 107 passes for 931 yards and five touchdowns. He has been picked off three times, but has a rating of 102.2.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen leads the AFC with 32 receptions for 327 yards and one touchdown. He has four explosive plays on the season with 158 yards after the catch and 19 first-down conversions. He has 21 catches in two career games against teams from the NFC South.

