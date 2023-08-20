The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers will square off during the 2023 NFL preseason Week 2 schedule on Sunday. The Saints finished third in the NFC South in 2022 after going 7-10 a year ago. They added quarterback Derek Carr in free agency to address woes under center and knocked off the Chiefs 26-24 in Week 1 of the preseason. Meanwhile, Los Angeles logged a 10-7 record and secured a Wild Card spot last year. The Chargers routed the Rams 34-17 in preseason action last week.

Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. New Orleans is a 3-point favorite in the Saints vs. Chargers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Those selections formed the basis of his SportsLine NFL best bets article, which finished 36-25-1.

In addition, Hartstein has gone 44-29 on his last 73 against-the-spread or money-line NFL picks involving the Saints, returning $1,134. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now, here are several NFL betting lines and trends for Chargers vs. Saints:

Saints vs. Chargers spread: Saints -3

Saints vs. Chargers over/under: 38 points

Saints vs. Chargers money line: Saints -160, Chargers +135

NO: Under is 6-0 in Saints' last six games overall

LAC: Chargers are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four home games

Why the Saints can cover

Jameis Winston is the backup quarterback and in line for several series on Sunday. Winston provides veteran experience, logging 80 career starts across eight seasons. Over the last three seasons in New Orleans, Winston supplied 2,103 passing yards and 18 passing touchdowns. In last week's outing, he was 11 of 13 for 92 passing yards and one score.

Quarterback Jake Haener owns strong instincts and will likely play much of the second half. The Saints picked Haener in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old has strong velocity on his throws and is able to fit the ball in tight windows. Haener notched 9,120 passing yards and 68 passing scores in four years in college. Last week against the Chiefs, he went 10 of 17 for 105 yards and one passing touchdown.

Why the Chargers can cover

The backup quarterback job is up for grabs with Easton Stick currently owning the edge. Stick is an accurate passer with impressive awareness on the field. The 2019 fifth-round pick went 14 of 21 with 109 passing yards and one touchdown in the preseason opener against the Rams. Undrafted rookie running back Elijah Dotson made a strong impression on the coaching staff last week. Last year at Northern Colorado, he finished with 206 carries for 929 yards and six touchdowns. Last week against the Rams, he led the team with 92 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries.

Receiver Quentin Johnston was picked in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Johnston is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound weapon who can win contested grabs or after the catch. He'll look to build off last week's performance, where he reeled in a touchdown grab on six targets.

How to make Chargers vs. Saints picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Saints vs. Chargers, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Chiefs spread to back, all from the red-hot expert who is 44-29 on New Orleans picks, and find out.